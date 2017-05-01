May 2nd marks the anniversary of Leicester City officially being named Premier League champions. The Foxes marked the occasion a little early on Saturday, with a couple of throw backs to last year. Firstly, their win over West Brom took them to 40 points, the same goal that Claudio Ranieri was aiming for all along. But more than that, the style of win just had to take you back a year.

A tight game, a defensive mistake pounced on, a Jamie Vardy goal, a strong defensive performance, Ulloa on for Okazaki after 60 minutes, a tense finish and, ultimately, a win. That was exactly the formula that held off our competition down the stretch last year and it was fun to see it again, even if it wasn't the 3-2 I promised.

Kasper Schmeichel - 7

Leicester have a strong history with Keepers, but I can't remember one I’ve had more faith in to make every save asked of him.

Danny Simpson - 7

Another boringly adequate display, keeping the game as uninteresting as possible down his side.

Yohan Benalouane - 7

An overabundance of aggression isn't ideal for a team who have an issue with giving away unnecessary free kicks at times, but beside that he’s certainly shown he’s good enough for this level.

Robert Huth - 8

Has transformed back into a rock. I’m not sure how much longer we can rely on that, but for now he still seems to be on the end of every ball into the Leicester penalty area.

Christian Fuchs - 7

Always looks so calm out there, whether he’s keeping a winger quiet or whipping in crosses of his own.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

He’s so frustratingly close to being great. He might be trying a little too hard to make it happen, but you couldn’t blame him.

Danny Drinkwater - 7

Defensively he’s starting to look more and more like a man who’s played 45 games this season and could do with a break, but he can still run the game with the ball.

Wilfred Ndidi - 9

Danny can just take a breather without the ball when Ndidi is playing like this. Comfortably led the game in interceptions, while making as many tackles as the next three players combined and won more aerial balls than anyone but Leicester City legend Gareth McCauley. Just everywhere.

Marc Albrighton - 6

A bit of a down day creatively; whether by cross or by beating his man, he just couldn’t seem to make anything happen.

Shinji Okazaki - 7

Always works hard and rushes defenders, but was able to show off his quick feet to play a great first time ball through for Vardy.

Jamie Vardy - 8

He might be the ultimate streaky, confidence-based striker, but when he’s on you just can’t stop him. one chance, one goal.

Leo Ulloa - 5

Not his best day in a role he should be very used to. He lost the ball a lot, which is exactly what you’re trying to avoid when the opposition are pushing forward for a goal.

Andy King - 6

Didn't have much time to make an impact, but did well enough at solidifying the defence.

Some might say it’s boring, but I do love seeing an effective defensive display like that. My Man of the Match is Wilfred Ndidi, who Baggies midfielders will see in their nightmares all week.