Leicester City squad overhaul - who’s safe and who should be packing their bags

If the rumours (and most fans wishes) come true, there could be a lot of turnover in the Leicester City squad this summer. There’s a lot of names who could be on the move, so I’ve categorised them into how keen I would be to keep them.

Not Going Anywhere

Whether they’re too old, too young, just signed a new deal or are Marc Albrighton, I just can’t see any way that they’re not here next year:

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas, Marc Albrighton

Build Around At All Costs

This group is the four best players at the club (non-Vardy category), and one youngster who we just have to keep. I wouldn’t sell them for anything, but if I had to, we’re taking £100m+ and still feeling bad about it:

Wesley Fofana, James Justin, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Why Would We Sell

Sort of a similar category, but we probably aren’t getting that big offer. These guys are a little less consistent, but still important contributors and players that I’d definitely want on the team next year:

Harvey Barnes, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

I’d have Lookman here, but he’s not ours to sell. Although that reminds me...

Dennis Praet

I’m Listening

These guys all had down years, so it’s hardly the ideal time to sell. I also think they still have plenty to give, so there’s no addition by subtraction, but I’d still take offers:

Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Boubakary Soumaré, Danny Ward

I don’t feel good about a name I’m about to give, but I think if an offer comes we should think very hard. He’s been so good for so long, but is he irreplaceable anymore? We could make some space for Daniel Iversen:

Kasper Schmeichel

Into The Bargain Bin

75% of this group have given a lot for the club and pitched in at important times, so I’ll wave them goodbye, but I think it’s time to move on. The last one just isn’t important enough to really care that much about:

Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Eldin Jakupovic

I’ll Buy His Ticket Myself

These are the kind of players who could lose a game 9-0. I’m fine without, even if they go for free:

Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand

Youri Tielemans

I’m not going to make myself popular here, but if there was any way we could keep him, I’d be doing it, I just don’t think there is one. I do see the point of view of fans who think he’s lost interest in the Foxes, but I’ve never lost faith. He won us the FA Cup, so we’ll always have that.

So that’s my view, but I’m a hopeless optimist who hates to see players go. Is there anyone I’m keeping that you’d be leaving by the side of the road? Or someone you think we should build around that I’ve callously disregarded? Let me know below.