Leicester City Summer Shopping 2022: Left Backs

Leicester City have a fine stable of fullbacks already under contract: Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, James Justin, and Luke Thomas. Ryan Bertrand will be around as well if he can get his fitness back. That being the case, why would we need to be looking for a left-back?

Thomas is probably not ready to be a full-time starter for a club with European aspirations. Castagne and Justin can both play on the left, but they’re better on the right, and playing two right-footed players on the left side gives us poor balance in attack. Perhaps I’m wrong about this: There haven’t been any left-backs linked with the club that I’ve seen, but I struggle to believe we intend to challenge for the top six without fortifying this position.

The player ratings are the rating from WhoScored.com. This time around, I’m using their rating when the player starts at their primary position. The prices come from Transfermarkt.com. The relationship between the site’s prices and the actual prices isn’t the strongest, but we have to start somewhere.

Players Linked to Leicester City

None so far

Maybe I’m wrong about this. Wouldn’t be the first time.

Other of Interest

Javi Galan

Age: 27

Foot: Left

Club: Celta Vigo

WhoScored Rating: 7.01

Transfermarkt Price: $9.9m

I’m probably in the minority here, but I just love Javi Galan. He’s been rated between 7.00 and 7.10 the last three years and that’s what he is: An above-average fullback with no pretension of being anything else. He’s brilliant on the ball, he’s a good crosser, and he’s not afraid to dive into a tackle. He reminds me a little of Fuchs in that, while he’s seldom spectacular, he’s going to make your team better every time he steps on the pitch.

David Raum

Age: 24

Foot: Left

Club: Hoffenheim

WhoScored Rating: 7.38

Transfermarkt Price: $18.7m

As much as I love Galan, Raum is probably the best player on this list. Equally at home as a wingback and a fullback, the technical side of his game is absolutely flawless. He’s got terrific passing range, he’s careful with the ball, and he’s seldom caught out of position. Raum wouldn’t just be an upgrade; he’s a Champions League quality player.

Tyrell Malacia

Age: 22

Foot: Left

Club: Feyenoord

WhoScored Rating: 7..14

Transfermarkt Price: $12.65m

Malacia is an attack-first left back. Think “Ben Chilwell but without the needless giveaways.” He’s easily the smallest player on this list at 5’6”, so he’s not going to help much with our difficulty defending set pieces. That’s about the only thing he won’t help, as he’s aces with the ball at his feet and a strong passer as well. If I were looking to build for the future as opposed to trying to win now, I’d take Malacia over Raum or Galan.

Sergio Gomez

Age: 21

Foot: Left

Club: Anderlecht

WhoScored Rating: 7.07

Transfermarkt Price: $11m

Spaniard Gomez is a more extreme version of Malacia. He’s a year younger, his offensive contributions are off the charts (5 goals and 11 assists), but he’s less effective at minding his defensive duties than the Feyenoord man. I haven’t spent much time looking at the Jupiler in the past, but the league is much improved and has the earmarks of a special player.

Kai Wagner

Age: 25

Foot: Left

Club: Philadelphia

WhoScored Rating: 7.26

Transfermarkt Price: $3.30m

Speaking of leagues that I haven’t spent much time scouting, say “Hello” to the first-ever MLS player to make the shopping list. Wagner is a very aggressive fullback who excels at winning the ball and launching crosses. He doesn’t have blazing pace, but he seldom makes mistakes might be an interesting gamble for the Foxes.

Fali Candé

Age: 24

Foot: Left

Club: Metz

WhoScored Rating: 6.97

Transfermarkt Price: $1.65m

Candé, who joined Metz from Liga NOS in January, is The Man Who Could Be Galan. He’s been solid and consistent, minding the defensive side of the role and contributing in spots going forward. He’s a tall fullback at 5’11” and he can play in midfield in a pinch, but he’s primarily a solid fullback who sticks to his job and that’s something we could certainly use.

Indulge me in my delusions here: Which left back would you buy if you were running the club?