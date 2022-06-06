Reviewing the Leicester City 2021/22 season: Forwards

The 2021/22 season is in the bag. It didn’t go the way most fans would have wanted, but what’s done is done, so let’s recap how our squad performed, starting with the goalkeepers and defenders, midfielders and now the forwards.

Marc Albrighton: B-

Another typical season from Albrighton. Nothing terrible, nothing great either. He is nothing if not reliable. While I will never complain about seeing him in a Leicester shirt, he very rarely produces anything special... or even anything particularly noteworthy. Any other player would be given a C for his performances, but his work rate is second to none and earns him a B-.

Ademola Lookman: B+

I think most fans would agree that Ademola needs to be brought in on a permanent deal. While he only finished the season with 8 goals, he definitely did not play as often as most fans would have liked. His run of games during the second half of the season seemed to kick-start his confidence and his form, with his most memorable moment being that goal in the 1-0 win over Liverpool at the King Power.

Ayoze Perez: D

Another forgettable season for Perez... who seems to have had one good moment all season against a team not named Southampton. If we could get Perez to play as well against every team as he does against them, we would seriously be in business. That clearly isn't going to happen, and I think most fans would agree that it is time for Perez to head out the door.

Harvey Barnes: B+

Another frustrating season for Harvey. With double digit goals and assists, on paper it was a decent season. However, he did not register a goal until November. He also got back into that annoying habit of completely disappearing from games for long periods of time. As frustrating as the inconsistency can be, the stats don’t lie. B+.

Jamie Vardy: A+

While our favorite striker seems to miss months of the season annually these days, when he is healthy there is no denying his output. 15 goals in 20 games. Those stats do not lie. While his days may be numbered, if he stays healthy for a whole season he still has the ability to be in the Golden Boot race.

Kelechi Iheanacho: B-(?)

May be up there with the most frustrating player in the team, but for different reasons than others. At times he looks absolutely unstoppable, and then for some reason can’t get minutes. Who knows what goes on behind the scenes. He never quite captured the form that we saw last season, but I’m not sure anyone expected that. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Nacho.

Patson Daka: C

A really weird season for a player who scored 4 goals in a European match. Early in the season he looked the player we all thought he could be. Fast, skillful, great at running in behind defenders. When he got minutes in the league as the first-choice striker, he did fairly well. But those minutes soon dried up and he struggled mightily down the stretch.

As always, hit the comments and lets discuss!