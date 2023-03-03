Match Ratings: Leicester v Blackburn

In arguably the most disappointing performance of the season, the foxes fell by a score of 2-1 to a Championship side. In the wise words of Jake Lawson, “losing to Blackburn Rovers isn’t a shameful thing. They’re 10 places below us and playing really well right now. No, the shame is in losing the way we did, when the scoreline flattered us and they were, and I wish I was kidding about this, toying with us.” Honestly, I can’t sum it up any better. Buckle up people, this will be a juicy one.

Daniel Iversen: While his positioning for Blackburn’s first goal was a bit strange... or terrible if you prefer, he actually was the only reason the foxes were in the game. The back line was so abysmal that he was forced into making saves more often than anyone cheering for the foxes would be comfortable with. With that being said, his distribution was shaky at times. This was not a performance that should have fans begging for him to start over Ward. 5.5

Ricardo Pereira: Was clearly given instructions to drift into midfield by Rodgers when Leicester were in possession. This helped the foxes keep the ball, but left the team way to open on the counter. Some of the combination play with Tete looked promising, but he was beaten too easily for the opposition’s second, and ultimately fatal, goal. 5.

Daniel Amartey: Ah, yes. The man I have been waiting to type about. Early in the season, the centerback was the bane of my existence. However, a pre-world cup pairing of him and Faes forced me to stay quiet. Well, the man himself has struck again.

I will foreshadow this by saying that for the first 10 minutes or so he was actually pretty good. Oh, and he hit the post when Leicester were chasing an equalizer. Beyond that... well I will not hesitate to say that is the worst showing by a Premier League level centerback I have ever seen. At times it seemed as though he was playing for Blackburn. Constantly giving the ball away in dangerous positions, being pulled out of position forcing Faes to cover the space, and just in general being a very very bad defender. He was awful at everything a defender is supposed to do. I cannot believe he stayed on the pitch for 90 minutes. 2.

Wout Faes: Now that I have that out of my system, Faes was probably the best defender for the foxes. Before you get ahead of yourself, that really isn’t saying all that much. He still made mistakes and was his usual erratic self. However, he didn’t make any mistakes that led to goals and made some tackles late in the game that kept the foxes in the game... because Amartey sure wasn’t going to do it. 5.

Luke Thomas: I feel bad for Luke, I do. A younger left back was brought in that is clearly a better player at this point in time. Luke hasn’t played in a while and it showed. In many ways he was just as bad as Amartey. He gave the ball up in his own end, leading to the second goal. He had a couple of decent headers from dead ball situations but this is probably one of his worst performances in a Leicester shirt. 3.

Boubakary Soumare: Stood out for all of the reasons you don’t want a midfielder to stand out for. Poor passing, not good enough at making himself an option for his teammates, and his decision making in certain transition moments was... puzzling. One to forget for him. 3.

Dennis Praet: I genuinely don’t understand why he was substituted, as he was one of the few Leicester players who didn’t look like they may or may not be trying to lose the game. Regardless, he was good but the end product has to start coming from him. Essentially every game he plays significant minutes, some member of the Fosse Posse groupchat says something along the lines of, “How did Praet mess that up?” If he could just get that final pass or shot right he would be a very, very good attacking midfielder. 6.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Over the course of a season, I get as tired of typing this as readers get tired of reading it, he did KDH things. Which means he ran hard, carried the ball forward, and then didn’t have much to contribute in terms of quality in the final third. 5.

Tete: When he gets the ball you start to see shades of a young Algerian winger... oh never mind. But, he dribbles like very few players around. Although he just has to get on the ball more. He is the most dangerous player in the squad with the ball at his feet. Get on the ball Tete! 5.

Jamie Vardy: After he had his early chance saved, I have almost never seen Vards more invisible. He had some decent touches to push the team up the pitch in which you can still see his quality, but the drop off from him this year has been fairly incredible. 4.

Harvey Barnes: Provided the ball for the previously mentioned Vardy chance assisted the Nacho goal. As usual, looked dangerous when he had space to drive into but lacked the dribbling ability in tight spaces when Leicester were in the final third. 5.

Substitutes

Victor Kristiansen: Came on for the poor Luke Thomas and immediately seemed to shore up that side of the pitch. He didn’t do much beyond get the ball up the pitch with Leicester firmly on the front foot during the time of his introduction. 5.

Kelechi Iheanacho: Still do not understand why he wasn’t starting in his “own” competition. Scored the only Leicester goal and the foxes looked so much more dangerous with him on the pitch. 7.

Timothy Castagne: Joined the attack well, but lacked quality. 5.

Papy Mendy: Was much better with the ball with Soumare was, even sending a couple of really good passes forward. He also almost repeated his goal against Spurs, coming within inches of ripping the net off the goal. 6.

Patson Daka: Brought good energy and fight, but the service just wasn’t there for him to make a difference. 5.

That game was certainly something. Leicester very clearly could have lost by 3, 4, 5, goals. They were fortunate to be chasing an equalizer at the end of the match in a display that was very reminiscent of the beginning of the season. It is so painfully clear how much this team needs Madders and Youri, which is made all the more painful by the fact that they both have serious potential to leave the club this summer. On the bright side, we have no more cup ties to worry about... just avoiding relegation. Sigh...

