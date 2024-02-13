Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday

Recap

Leicester City defeated Sheffield Wednesday by a score of 2-0 at the King Power on Tuesday evening. First-half strikes by Abdul Fatawu and Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes a deserved cushion at the break. The visitors were much improved in the second half, but the City defence held firm to secure the victory.

The first half was probably the single most comfortable half the Foxes have played this season. The two goals were the least they deserved as the Owls looked very much like they’d wandered on stage without a script. In a dream. In their pants. Credit to them for rallying at the half and making a game of it, but they never really looked like overcoming the deficit.

If you asked me who my player of the season is right now, they’d be six or seven really good options…



But this man for me has been immense. A class above again this evening.



VesterGOD pic.twitter.com/mHcoDSHkF7 — It's eleven, it's heaven for Jamie Vardy- Podcast (@markmanderfield) February 13, 2024

The fact that this is both sincere and defensible says a lot about Vestergaard and Maresca.

The match was largely played out wide and that’s always going to favour the Foxes. I suppose playing down the middle also favours us given the players we have, but you know what I mean. Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu were too quick and too clever for their markers and were constantly threatening to dismantle the Wednesday back line. It was, however, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who was the architect of all things goal-related. He assisted both Leicester goals, bringing his league-leading tally to 12. Not bad for a guy who’s also scored 10.

The victory brings us to 78 points from 32 matches. We remain top of the table with a 12 point cushion over second-placed Leeds and a 14 point lead over Southampton. We host Middlesbrough this Saturday afternoon. After that, we travel to Elland Road to face off against Leeds United on Friday the 23rd.

Lineups

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, James Justin, Dennis Praet (Hamza Choudhury 81’), Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Abdul Fatawu (Kasey McAtter 71’_, Stephy Mavididi, Jamie Vardy (C) (Tom Cannon 81’)

Sheffield Wednesday: James Beadle, Michael Ihiekwe, Di’shon Bernard, Will Vaulks, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin, Barry Bannan, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Djeidi Gassama, Ike Ubo, Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri

Key Moments and Notes

4’- GOAL! A dreadful pass from Beadle puts Vaulks under pressure. He panics when shut down by Praet and Dewsbury-Hall nips in to take the ball. He pulls it back for Vardy who lets the ball run between his legs. It rolls to Fatawu who has an empty net to hit from 8 yards out. There’s a non-zero chance I could have scored that one. 1-0 to the Foxes.

6’- Close! Mavididi wins a free kick on the edge of the area. He takes it himself, curling it towards the far post. It somehow splits the difference between the goal and Faes. A foot in either direction and it’s a goal.

15’- Mavididi is too quick for the Wednesday defenders. The Foxes are looking dangerous down both flanks, but it’s the Derby-born winger who is really causing problems. It’s very comfortable at the King Power right now.

19’- Close! It’s the Stephy Mavididi show right now. He beats two defenders and finds Praet in the centre. The Belgian taps it back to Ricardo, who squares for Winks. The midfielder’s first-time effort just clears the crossbar. In fairness, Beadle probably had it covered.

29’- Close! The Foxes work a short corner. The ball is returned to KDH, whose cross is glanced on by Praet. It arrives at the far post just ahead of Faes, whose lunging effort goes high and wide.

33’- I don’t want to harp on this, but if Wednesday were down to 9 men they would have nothing to complain about. Ihiekwe picked up an early yellow and then wiped out Vardy after the ball had gone. Similarly, Vaulks has twice pulled back a man who was breaking forward and you’d have expected to see yellow both times. By and large, the referee is letting a lot go in both directions.

36’- GOAL! Route one at the King Power! Faes plays a spectacular ball over the top, fully 50 yards in the air. Dewsbury-Hall channels his inner Riyad Mahrez by taking down the long ball with his left boot, tapping it into Vardy’s path. If you bet the house on Vardy to bury it, you’d have a second house because he just clips it past Beadle as calmly as you like.

39’- Close! Out of nowhere, Johnson sends in an inch-perfect cross from the left wing. It was right up there with Faes’ ball. Ubo lunges for it as it bounces across the face of the goal and can’t get any contact. It wouldn’t have taken much for that to go in.

45+1’- Close! Gassama dodges Ricardo’s sliding challenge and suddenly he finds himself all alone in the box. He lines up his shot, trying to curl it into the far corner, but Hermansen reads it well and gets a strong hand to it to turn it around the post.

HALF TIME: Leicester City 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday

46’- No changes for the Foxes at the half. No changes in the run of play, either. Justin reverses play to find Fatawu on the right. He slips it to Praet, who makes the Ndidi underlapping run. He then pulls it back for Dewsbury-Hall whose right-footed effort is blocked.

54’- Wednesday are much more competitive after the break. They’re looking much more like the side we faced at Hillsborough. If they get one back here it’s going to be a nervy half.

63’- The visitors are looking genuinely threatening here. Gassama was causing real problems on the right, so it was a surprise when Anthony Musaba came on in his place. But, Musaba is doing pretty much what Gassama was. He goes just wide with a raking shot from distance.

71’- Kasey McAteer comes on for Fatawu. The Ghanaian ran his socks off out there. He probably needed new socks.

78’- City look to have weathered the worst of it. The match has lost its spark, which isn’t such a bad thing when you’re up 2-0.

81’- Hamza Choudhury and Tom Cannon are sent on for Praet and Vardy. I’m going to bite my tongue regarding what I would have done if I were Enzo Maresca, but I assume the gaffer (and the folks in charge of writing checks) know exactly what they’re doing.

87’- I just realized that Mavididi is going to play the full 90, which isn’t something he’s done a lot of lately. Good match for the former Arsenal man.

90+3’- The Foxes have it deep in Wednesday territory, but there’s no need to press the issue and they just work it wide and hold it. Game over.

FULL TIME: Leicester City 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday