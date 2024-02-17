Match Report: Leicester City 1 - 2 Middlesbrough

Recap

Leicester City fell by a score of 2-1 at the King Power as Middlesbrough completed their double against the Foxes. First-half goals from Finn Azaz and Samuel Silvera gave the visitors an insurmountable lead. Substitute Jamie Vardy got one back late in the second half, but it was just a consolation as City couldn’t find an equaliser in injury time.

Well, that was awful. We were carved open twice, conceded twice, and were incredibly wasteful with the ball and in front of goal. Boro scored with their only 2 shots on target, and they only attempted 5 over the entire match. The Foxes had 24 efforts and...2 on target. Middlesbrough defended well, but with average finishing we’d have had 4 or 5 tonight. We had 71% of the possession but there were so many misplaced passes where the players just weren’t on the same page. I wasn’t kidding with the subhead: It really did feel like a Brendan Rodgers special.

None of the Foxes really stood out today. Fatawu had a poor match by his standards and he was probably our best starter. Daka missed a sitter. KDH and Winks were more wayward with their distribution than we’ve grown to expect. Lewis O’Brien was the best player on the pitch today and that should tell you everything you need to know about the performance.

The substitutions today were...unusual. When you’re down by two goals, hauling off KDH, Mavididi, and Fatawu is not what you’d normally expect. My guess, and it’s just that, is that the gaffer was trying to send a message that, if the performances are not up to standard, no one is safe from getting hauled off.

Pereira tries to play a ball into the box and it cannons off Praet's backside and out for a goal-kick. This afternoon in a nutshell for #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) February 17, 2024

The defeat leaves us on 79 points from 33 matches. We’re still top, nine points ahead of Leeds and 12 above 3rd place Southampton. On Friday, we square off against Leeds at Elland Road. That ought to be interesting, eh? The following Tuesday, we travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Lineups

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira (C), Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, James Justin, Dennis Praet (Marc Albrighton 89’), Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Kasey McAteer 63’), Abdul Fatawu (Yunus Akgun 58’), Stephy Mavididi (Tom Cannon 46’), Patson Daka (Jamie Vardy 63’)

Middlesbrough: Thomas Glover, Rav van den Berg, Matthew Clarke, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Luke Ayling, Lewis O’Brien, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Finn Azaz, Samuel Silvera, Riley McGree

Key Moments and Notes

5’- Close! The Foxes win a corner and it’s played short to KDH. He finds Vestergaard unmarked at the back post and the big Dane does everything right but put it on target.

9’- Boro win a free kick in midfield and take it quickly. Luke Ayling sprints behind the Foxes’ defence and he’s in hectares of space. The visitors win a corner from it but it’s comfortably cleared. Also, Luke Ayling plays for Middlesbrough now. Huh.

15’- Clarke is a very lucky boy. He’s already on a yellow for an early foul on Ricardo. He wipes out Praet in midfield and I suspect, had he not already been booked, he’d have seen yellow for this one. Chris Kavanaugh is in a merciful mood today.

19’- Close! How did he not score? The Foxes break down the left and play a reverse ball to Fatawu. The winger’s cross couldn’t be better, picking out Daka at the far post. The Zambia man somehow puts it across the goal and wide when anything on target would have given the Foxes the lead.

22’- GOAL! Leicester’s high line gets exposed as Silvera finds O’Brien’s run. He’s away and carries the ball all the way into the area before squaring for Azaz who has the simplest of tap-ins.

35’- Fantastic defending by Ricardo. O’Brien is away following a Leicester corner. He’s got Silvera in the centre with only the Portugal man in defence. City’s captain somehow manages to be in the right place at the right time and gets it out for a throw when a goal seemed certain.

37’- GOAL! I guess it was certain. Boro just scythe through the Foxes' defence on their right. Vestergaard challenges for the ball outside the area and gets it all wrong. The ball is sent through to Silvera and there are no defenders anywhere near him. He lashes his shot across Hermansen and doubles the lead for the visitors.

43’- Boro were already in time-wasting mode after the first goal, taking a full 29 seconds to take a goal kick. They’re playing everyone behind the ball and feigning injury every time there’s contact. Silvera just required treatment for a touch that probably wouldn’t have torn a paper towel. In fairness, that is exactly what we’d do in their shoes.

HALF-TIME: Leicester City 0 - 2 Middlesbrough

46’- Maresca makes one change at the break, sending on Tom Cannon for Mavididi. Interesting. Cannon is lining up out right so...like for like?

49’- The Foxes have had 100% of the possession so far as Boro line up with 6 at the back. It’s going to be 45 minutes of this.

54’- Vestergaard scream for Hermansen to come for a ball over the top but the keeper dawdles and McGee gets there first. His first touch is heavy and wayward and he sends the ball wide of the open net.

58’- Well, I didn’t expect to see that. Yunus Akgun is on, which is a surprise in and of itself, but he’s on for Fatawu. The Ghanaian has looked dangerous on the right, but, in fairness, he’s been wasteful as well.

61’- Glover finally goes into the book for time wasting. This was far from his most egregious offence in this regard.

63’- Jamie Vardy and Kasey McAteer are on for Daka and Dewsbury-Hall. Interesting.

73’- It’s just not working. And by “it” I mean “everything.” It doesn’t help that Matt Clarke seems to have something on the Chris Kavanaugh. He puts his arms around McAteer and flings him off the ball but it’s not even a foul.

79’- Close! Yunus finds McAteer in space on the wing and he fires in a low cross to Vardy. It’s a little behind him, but you’d expect him to hit the target from two yards out. Today’s just been full of surprises as he puts it miles over.

84’- Close! Following a corner, Cannon puts in a low cross that runs through to Vestergaard. He’s all alone 10 yards out, but he passes it over the post when he had an empty net to shoot for.

Vardy and Vestergaard with horrific misses.



Both 5 yards out with the whole goal to aim out.



The former makes up for it with a brilliant goal, crowd have responded.



Followed by another big chance flashed across goal. Could be a huge 5 mins. #lcfc — Jamie Thorpe (@thorpie54) February 17, 2024

I just said that, Jamie.

85’- GOAL! A Boro clearance is headed back to Cannon on the halfway line. He flicks it forward and Vardy is away. Clarke tries to close him but there’s no force on this planet that can stop City’s talisman from this position.

89’- Marc Albrighton comes on for Praet to take a corner. It’s cleared as far as Winks who tries a spectacular volley. He gets it spectacularly wrong, so I guess it was still “spectacular.”

90’- Only four minutes of added time today. There have been seven substitutions and no small amount of time wasting, so I’m not sure how that was calculated.

93’- Close! A long cross finds Vestergaard. He glances it wide. This was a more difficult chance than the other two, but still...

FULL TIME: Leicester City 1 - 2 Middlesbrough