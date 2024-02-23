Match Report: Leeds United 3 - 1 Leicester City

Recap

Leicester City fell to Leeds United by a score of 3-1 at Elland Road on Friday evening. Wout Faes gave the Foxes an early lead with a headed goal from a corner in the first half. The Foxes missed several golden chances to extend the lead in the second half and had a Patson Daka wrongly disallowed. As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Leeds suddenly found an attacking gear and scored three times through a Connor Roberts goal, a deflected Wout Faes own-goal from an Archie Gray shot, and a Daniel James free kick that came off of Patrick Bamford.

It was a strange game. Referee Craig Pawson made sure to insert himself into every event, much to the frustration of both sets of players...and managers...and supporters. He got several calls right, but that was about the extent of his positive influence on proceedings. The Foxes was by far the better club for the first 80’ and probably should have had a 4-0 lead before United got their first shot on target. No, not probably. They should have had at least four.

Got to be more clinical in front of goal I’m afraid. — Ian Stringer (@StringerSport) February 23, 2024

Look, I know you’re only saying that because it’s true.

But, that’s not what counts. Leeds held on and managed to turn the match around and they were clearly on top at the end. They got the three points and it turns out that “xG” and “should have scored” don’t mean anything in terms of where you finish on the table. It’s all about points and we didn’t get any today.

You could argue that the substitutions didn’t work and you’d be right. 1-0 before the changes, 3-1 after, so the empirical evidence certainly suggests they weren’t effective. I think it was less that the Leicester changes didn’t work and more that the Leeds changes did. They were always going to mount a charge and the Foxes didn’t deal with it. Two of the goals were deflected, but they were both taken from positions where you would have expected the shooter to get the shot on target.

How do I come up with a Man of the Match? Everyone was good for 80 minutes. No one was good after that. I’d probably have to select Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was an absolute menace on the ball today. Both Vestergaard and Faes were unbeatable until they, um, were. Beatable, that is. Ricardo is one of those guys who would be among our best players no matter where he lines up.

The defeat leaves us on 78 points from 34 matches. Our lead is down to 6 points over second-placed Leeds but it remains 9 over Ipswich Town. We travel to Bournemouth on Tuesday to face the Cherries in the FA Cup. The following Saturday, Queens Park Rangers visit the King Power in our first match of March.

Lineups

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Hamza Choudhury, Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira (C), Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi (Casey McAteer 77’), Patson Daka (Tom Cannon 77’)

Leeds United: Ilian Meslier, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara, Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto

Key Moments and Notes

2’- Interesting. It looks like Mavididi and Fatawu have swapped side. Stephy’s on the right and Abdul’s on the left. I’m sure there’s a tactical reason but I’ve no clue what it is.

4’- Close! The hosts should have the lead. Gnonto leads the charge and flicks the ball to Piroe in front of the net in space. He blazes over when he should have at least hit the target.

6’- Gruev goes in studs up into the back of KDH’s leg just outside the area. Referee Craig Pawson declines to play advantage when Daka picks it up in space. Dewsbury-Hall takes it and floats it into the mixer, but it’s cleared to Fatawu, who attempts a spectacular volley. You may have guessed by the lack of a “Close!” at the start of this entry that he blazed well over.

7’- Fatawu and Mavididi have returned to their regular sides. Less interesting, but “interesting” is overrated.

14’- Close! Mavididi gets behind Joe Rodon in spite of the defender hauling him back by his shirt. He cuts it back for Daka who hits it first time with his left peg. It might be going over, but Meslier gets his fingertips to it to make sure.

15’- GOAL! Dewsbury-Hall’s corner finds Daka at the near post. He flicks it across the face of the goal and it falls to Faes at the other stick. He heads it down and into the back of the net to give the Foxes the early lead. Meslier may be regretting tipping that Daka shot over, huh?

19’- Ricardo makes a brilliant sliding challenge to nick the ball off of Summerville. This being Craig Pawson, he not only blows his whistle but shows a yellow card to the Leicester captain.

It’s a heated game, 2 top teams and the refs clipped the wings of one of our best tacklers pic.twitter.com/wcODPtnzzX — Sean Sweeney (@SweeneySean_) February 23, 2024

And, just to dot the “i”, the replays make it clear he didn’t touch the player, although Summerville did go over him after the ball was gone.

22’- What is happening? Gnonto makes a fantastic run to get behind the City defence, but he dawdles and sees he shot blocked. Vestergaard plays a ball over the top and Mavididi is away. Rodon puts it behind but the ref misses it and lets play continue. Bizarre stuff.

24’- Close! Summerville beats Choudhury is in and should score, but Vestergaard times his challenge perfectly. That’s a goal saved right there.

34’- Ten minutes have passed with a hugely notable incident. That itself is worth of note.

45+2’- Leeds lost their recklessness when they went behind and the chances for both teams dried up. The hosts had almost 60% of the ball, but attempted only 5 shots and didn’t get any on target. The Foxes put 3 of their 6 efforts on frame and, crucially, one of them found the back of the net. It’s been a very even contest.

HALF TIME: Leeds United 0 - 1 Leicester City

46’- No changes at the half for either side. No big surprise there.

49’- Close! Winks gives it away in midfield and Rutter is off. He plays a nice one-two and finds space to shoot on the edge of the area. He’s going for the top of the far corner and curls it over.

52’- Ampadou goes in late on Daka and sees yellow after a long stretch of “advantage.” The Zambian is in a lot of pain and Tom Cannon is getting ready in a hurry.

55’- Close! Mavididi chips the ball into the area to find Ricardo’s run. If the Portuguese fullback were an inch or so taller, that would be a goal. Lovely stuff.

59’- Close! The Foxes win a corner and it’s swung in to Vestergaard. His header comes off the crossbar and is chested down by Rutter. Daka pounces and blasts it into the back of the net. The flag goes up for offside as the linesman seems to think it came off a Leicester player. United got away with one there.

61’- Close! KDH delays his pass and releases Mavididi behind the Leeds defence. The winger cuts inside, picks his shot and fires just wide with Meslier beaten. I think Stephy was just offside if I’m being honest.

67’- Daniel Farke introduces Patrick Bamford and Daniel James and suddenly, Leeds are on the front foot. Summerville has several opportunities to shoot but Faes blocks every effort. Bamford takes a crack at it and gets it on target, but it’s directly at Hermansen.

71’- Close! Ricardo nicks the ball in midfield and leaves Rodon in his wake. He draws in the defence and slides it to Daka who somehow puts it wide with the goalmouth gaping. Between the poor finishes and refereeing mistakes, it should be 4-0 to the Foxes now.

If I have to see it again, you do too pic.twitter.com/QIEO6poL6Q — George (@lcfcgeorgee) February 23, 2024

Watching this again, I genuinely wonder if he was trying a return ball.

77’- Maresca has left it late to make his first substitutions, as least by his standards. Daka and Mavididi come off for Tom Cannon and Kasey McAteer.

80’- GOAL! Summerville charges into the Leicester box but overruns the ball. Vestergaard tries to backheel it away and instead just tees up substitute Connor Roberts. He fires in a low shot that beats Hermansen and levels the score.

83’- GOAL! What is happening here. Fatawu gets wiped out dribbling out of defence and Leeds pounce. The ball is worked to the left to Gray whose shot has no hope of beating the keeper, but it deflects off of Choudhury and then Faes and dribbles over the line.

86’- Ouch! Ricardo win the race to a ball over the top and James just plows through him. When the whistle goes for the foul, James turns around and kicks the ball directly into Ricardo’s gentleman’s area. Nasty.

90’- FIVE minutes of time will be added on.

92’- GOAL! Vestergaard brings down James on the edge of the area and picks up a yellow. He takes it himself and fires it straight at Bamford in the wall and it deflects in off the striker. What a misleading scoreline this is. Vestergaard will now miss the next two matches.

FULL TIME: Leeds United 3 - 1 Leicester City