Match Report: Leicester City 1 - 2 Queens Park Rangers

Leicester City’s losing ways in the Championship continued as the Foxes dropped their third on the trot, this time falling to Queens Park Rangers by a score of 2-1 at the King Power on Saturday. Ilias Chair gave the visitors the lead in the first half when the Foxes’ offside trap failed to stop the build-up. In the second half, substitute Sinclair Armstrong scored with his first touch to double the Rangers’ lead. City got one back through Ben Nelson’s first senior goal, but they were unable to find a late equaliser.

Today’s match was both an absolute triumph of Puel-ball and a demonstration of Ricardo’s importance to this scheme. The Foxes had 74% of the possession and outshot QPR 18-3. Unlike the Leeds match, this was no smash-and-grab; the better side won. You could argue that Leicester created zero chances from open play. I know I would. Meanwhile, both of the Rangers’ goals were from very good chances. Even the single shot they missed was a better chance than any we had made. They executed their game plan perfectly and we...didn’t.

Did anyone stand out? Both wings looked dangerous, but neither were able to link up with their #8 and that is probably the main reason we didn’t make any chances. We didn’t have the creativity in the centre to break down an organized defence working hard to prevent balls into the channels. The defenders had very little to do, but when they had to do it, they didn’t.

Can you tell that this is the first defeat this season that’s really got me down? Oh, and it gets worse (but not as bad as it could be). The defeat leaves us on 78 points from 35 matches. We remain top of the table, but Ipswich’s victory over Plymouth means the gap is now only three points. Fortunately, Leeds drew in the matinee, but they reduced our advantage to five. Next on the docket is a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Tuesday. Next Saturday, we visit the Humber estuary to take on Hull City.

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Hamza Choudhury (C), Wout Faes, Ben Nelson, James Justin, Dennis Praet, Harry Winks (Yunus Akgun 15’, Tom Cannon 78’), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi, Patson Daka (Jamie Vardy 60’)

Queens Park Rangers: Asmir Begovic, Jake Clarke-Salter, Steve Cook, Kenneth Paal, Jimmy Dunne, Lucas Andersen, Sam Field, Isaac Hayden, Lydon Dykes, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock

Key Moments and Notes

1’- This is a personal grudge match for me. My first internet friend hated QPR and she transferred that antipathy to me. It is not the most rational reason for disliking an opponent, but not the least either.

12’- Nelson gets away with one there. QPR play a ball over the top and Dykes is favourite to run on to it, but the Foxes’ youngster pulls him back with a tug of the shirt and the referee misses it.

15’- Praet goes down and stays down. He doesn’t seem to be in a lot of pain, but he’s got a look on his face that suggests he knows his race is run today. I can’t tell if it’s a knee, or ankle, or hamstring, or what, but Praet’s visage suggests he’s going to miss some time. Yunus quickly gets ready and comes on immediately.

25’- Close! Mavididi finds Yunus on the underlap in the right channel. The Galatasaray man charges into the box and fires a low ball across the face of the goal. KDH is about to tap it in, but Paal makes a timely lunge to tap it out for a corner.

26’- Close! The corner is cleared to the edge of the area, and Fatawu wins it in the air, sending the ball spinning into the air. The winger strikes it on the volley and blasts it just wide with Begovic well-beaten.

37’- The referee is letting everything go today. Andersen wraps an arm around Yunus and pulls him away from the ball, allowing the ball to roll out for a goal kick. The Foxes can’t complain as Nelson’s done that a couple of times.

39’- GOAL! QPR take the lead about as “against the run of play” as you can get. City think Rangers were offside twice in the buildup, but nothing is given and Dykes is away. He squares it for Chair, who is unmarked at the far post.

HALF TIME: Leicester City 0 - 1 Queens Park Rangers

46’- Listening to Steve Walsh and Gerry Taggart dissecting the numerous errors made by the Leicester defence when QPR scored. #Brutal

47’- No changes in personnel or shape. It’s worth noting that the Foxes didn’t create a single clear-cut chance. It’s all good and well to have a lot of the ball and take a half dozen shots outside the area, but I’d wager QPR have more xG from their single shot.

53’- A period of pressure from the Foxes results in a couple of corners and, eventually, a header from Daka. There’s no power behind it, but it was as good a chance as we’ve had.

57’- GOAL! Sinclair Armstrong has just come on the pitch for QPR and he’s scored with his first touch. Daka surrenders a free in the Leicester half. It’s played long and headed into the area. Armstrong pounces and blasts it home. Two shots, and two goals for the visitors.

60’- GOAL! Winks wins a free kick just outside the area. It’s tapped to KDH whose shot is parried by Begovic. It finds its way to Nelson, whose pinpoint strike goes in off the post. Trust me on this description. Don’t watch the replay. Just trust me. Also, Vardy is on for Daka.

72’- It’s all Leicester right now, but it’s all Leicester slightly faster. There’s some urgency, but Rangers are doing well to absorb the pressure.

78’- Tom Cannon is on for substitute Yunus. There’s a replay of Faes’ penalty shout from earlier. The QPR defender put his arms around Wout and swung him to the ground. It’s one of those things that’s both an obvious foul and you never see it called. Don’t blame him for complaining, though.

83’- For the third time, Fatawu tries to recreate his goal at Bournemouth and for the third time, he sends it high and wide. Maresca indicates that he does not agree with the decision to shoot.

90+5’- Chasing the game is not our thing.

FULL TIME: Leicester City 1 - 2 Queens Park Rangers