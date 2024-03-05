Match Report: Sunderland 0 - 1 Leicester City

Recap

Leicester City returned to their winning ways, edging past Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening. The Foxes looked by far the better side in the first half and took a deserved early lead through Jamie Vardy. In the second half, the Black Cats were the better club but couldn’t find the equaliser that they probably deserved.

Tonight’s match featured a tactical wrinkle from Maresca that seemed to work well. With the hosts in a 5-4-1 and looking to absorb pressure and hit the Foxes on the break, Leicester spent long spells knocking the ball around in their own half, inviting a press, and then launching an attack over the top. The scoreline may not show it, but it worked and, on another day, City could have had several more goals.

But enough about the first half; let’s talk about the second. Leicester looked tired. The Wearsiders were winning all of the second balls and City no longer had the speed to sprint behind the defence. Losing Praet and Ricardo for an extended spell is only going to make this problem worse, although getting Wilfred Ndidi back helps a lot. My guess is that someone from the academy is going to wind up getting some key minutes in April and May.

Big Win , Performance!, especially 2nd half… but we held on!!

Psychologically that’ll be huge after recent results!



In real time that looked like a peno tbf



I wanted #lcfc to win tonight but I do love #safc ❤️ Not the same team without Clarke though



— Pipes (@_mattpiper) March 5, 2024

I love Pipes so much I don’t even care that his summary is better than my match report.

Abdul Fatawu was probably our best player out there. In spite of not being involved in much attacking play, he was massive defensively and made life miserable for everyone in a red and white shirt in his vicinity. This was also one of Hermansen’s best matches as a conventional goalkeeper. His distribution was...how can I put this...” inconsistent?” But, he faced five shots on target and saved all five including one that looked sure to ripple the net.

The win gives us 81 points from 36 matches. We remain top of the table, but with Leeds and Ipswich winning, we haven’t extended our lead either. On Saturday, we’re off to East Yorkshire to face Hull at the...(looks up the current name of the stadium)...at the stadium where the Tigers play because that’s a terrible name. We play host to Southampton on the Ides of March.

Lineups

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Hamza Choudhury, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Callum Doyle, Yunus Akgun, Harry Winks Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi, Jamie Vardy (C)

Sunderland: Anthony Patterson, Luke O’Nien, Danny Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Daniel Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Leo Fuhr jelde, Trai Hume, Luis Semedo, Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham

Key Moments and Notes

1’- My friend Lynn is a big Sunderland supporter so I’ve been looking forward to this fixture. It’s been a disappointing year for the Black Cats and I hope they right the ship. Not tonight, of course, but after that.

8’- The Foxes have been playing a very slow, patient buildup and then a long ball over the top to great effect. Mavididi gets in behind the entire defence and is one-on-one with the keeper. Instead of shooting, he tries to pull it back for either Vardy or Fatawu and winds up splitting the difference between them.

9’- Close! A magnificent through ball sends KDH on his merry way. He has to wait for support and picks out Vardy in the centre of the area. Patterson parries it to Yunus, whose shot is goalbound but the keeper gets a trailing leg to it.

13’- GOAL! Doyle wins a free kick from a handball near the left corner flag. KDH finds Faes, whose header is well-saved by Patterson, but he can only parry it to Vardy who nods home from close range. That’s been coming.

21 ’- Sunderland have been much better since the goal. There’s a strange dynamic at the Stadium of Light. The supporters are roaring when they press the Foxes, which is to be expected, but they’re audibly expressing disappointment when there’s no press.

24’- Hermansen kicks it straight out of play trying to find Callum Doyle on the left. That’s the second time he’s done it on the trot. Must be a narrow pitch. The Foxes are looking a little sloppy now.

30’- Close! O’Nien gets forward and gets a free header 10 yards from goal. Hermansen gets down well and gathers, but that was a real chance. His parents missed a trick by not naming him Roland Nien O’Nien.

31’- Vardy’s called for a foul when O’Nien tried to drag the striker down and missed. That’s the second time referee Sunny Gill has denied a Leicester OGSO has been denied for a phantom foul. The standard of refereeing in the Championship is a notch below that of the Premier League, but here’s what I find interesting: There’s been little difference between the performance of the EPL refs and their Championship counterparts. Paul Tierney’s performance was probably the worst of the lot. I suspect what we’re seeing here is just human nature. Rather than let things go and have VAR sort it out, they have to make the call in the heat of the moment and they just get it wrong sometimes. I don’t blame the referees; we’re just seeing what happens when they’re denied the best tools available.

40’- Mavididi is scythed down in full flight by a Hume challenge. There’s no whistle, and there shouldn’t have been; it was a brilliant tackle. Ref got that one right.

45+1’- Hermansen blasts another diagonal ball over Coady’s head and straight out of play.

HALF TIME: Sunderland 0 - 1 Leicester City

46’- No changes at the half. Well, that’s not quite true. The teams swapped halves, so they’re attacking different goals. I don’t know why I felt the need to explain that. Something for my therapist, I suppose.

57’- The Foxes take a short free kick to Fatawu and he delivers a peach of a ball into the 6-yard box. The keeper and the defenders know nothing about it, but Coady and Doyle can’t react quickly enough to turn it home.

63’- Close! Winks gives the ball away and Sunderland have a chance to break. Hume breaks forward and has a go from distance and Hermansen just gets a fingertip to it to turn it on to the bottom of the crossbar. That was millimetres from going in.

69’- The hosts are well on top and Maresca wants to shut it down. He sends on Wilfred Ndidi for Yunus. In other news, WILFRED NDIDI IS BACK ON THE PITCH!!!

70’- Leicester get away with one. A curling free kick comes in and it pinballs around before being controlled by Coady with the inside of his elbow. VAR gives that one.

78’- Kelechi Iheanacho is on for Vardy. Nigeria represent!

86’- Maresca hauls off Fatawu for James Justin to see out the match. I’m not sure why; Fatawu has easily been our best defensive player.

88’- Naughty. Styles flicks his elbow up and catches Mavididi’s chin. The foul is given, but that’s all.

90’- Choudhury is really struggling out there. He was while making a clearance with his leg fully extended ten minutes ago and hasn’t looked right since.

90+1’- Hermansen makes a couple of nice saves. Nothing spectacular, but he does the job calmly. The Foxes are looking leggy out there.

90+4’- Shouts for a Sunderland penalty when Hjelde goes down in the box. To my biased eye, it looked like he decided to go down when he realised the ball had gone, but for some stupid reason, Hamza did put his arm on his shoulder. The referee doesn’t give it, and it’s perhaps the only foul all night that he hasn’t given. Right call, I think, but you’ve definitely seen ‘em awarded.

I’ve aged approximately 3 years in the last 10 minutes.#lcfc — Jamie Thorpe (@thorpie54) March 5, 2024

FULL TIME: Sunderland 0 - 1 Leicester City