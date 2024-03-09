Match Report: Hull City 2 - 2 Leicester City

Recap

Leicester City came from behind twice to rescue a draw against Hull City in a fiery encounter in Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon. Mads Hermansen rescued the Foxes with an early penalty save, but he could do nothing about Fabio Carvalho’s strike from the edge of the area following a Wout Faes error. Jamie Vardy’s penalty saw the sides go into the tunnel level at the half. The Tigers took the lead in the second half through a long-range Anass Zaoury effort, only to see City level a minute later through Vardy.

It was an ugly match, but an entertaining one. Both sides had chances to win, both made some foolish mistakes, and referee Samuel Barrett was so out of his depth it was comical. The two penalties were soft (and one was outside the area), and he seemed to struggle mightily with the laws of the game. I wish him well in his future endeavours, but I’m hoping that those future endeavours don’t involve refereeing a Leicester City match.

Who stood out? Vardy. This brace represented the first goals he’s scored against Hull. Fatawu was an absolute menace yet again. I thought Justin was excellent, especially in the second half, and Choudhury is really growing into the Ricardo role. It wasn’t a terrible performance overall, it was just one of those unfortunate matches where the referee had so much say in what happened that it’s difficult to determine who should have been the winner. You take a draw and deal with it.

The draw gives us 82 points from 37 matches played. We remain top of the table, 3 points ahead of Leeds and 4 in front of Ipswich Town. We shouldn’t forget about Southampton, who are 9 points back with a game in hand. Speaking of the Saints, we host them next Friday at the King Power. Just two days later, we travel to London to face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Lineups

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Hamza Choudhury, Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, James Justin, Yunus Akgun, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi, Jamie Vardy (C)

Hull City: Ryan Allsop, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Ryan Giles, Lewie Coyle, Abdulkadir Omur, Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater, Fábio Carvalho, Jaden Philogene, Anass Zaoury

Key Moments and Notes

3’- It’s going to be a battle between Mavididi and Coyle on the Leicester left. The winger is visibly frustrated by the amount of contact referee Samuel Barrott is permitting.

6’- PENALTY SAVED! The hosts win a penalty from a Mavididi foul to stop a Regan Slater run. Carvalho steps up to take it, but Hermansen guesses right and pushes it wide. The foul, a shove in the back, was a good yard outside the area, so justice done?

9’- Close! KDH wins the ball deep in the Hull half and it drops to Yunus. He winds his way into the box and he does everything right but put it in the net. Unless, of course, the supporters behind the net have a net of their own, but even then, it would be the wrong net.

15’- GOAL! Faes is caught in possession by Zaroury just outside his own area. The ball falls to Carvalho and the Liverpool loanee has only Hermansen to beat. Beat him he does, with a low shot.

19’- Close! KDH has his back to goal just outside the “D” which doesn’t seem to ring any warning bells for Allsop, but it should have done. The midfielder turns and shoots so quickly that the keeper has no chance. It’s only the inside of the post that keeps the Foxes from equalising.

25’- Phew. This match has been anything but dull.

31’- GOAL! A throw-in goes to Fatawu and he collapses under a shove from Seri. Vardy takes the penalty. He blasts it past Allsopp to level the match. Was it soft? Maybe, but no softer than the one Hull were awarded.

38’- Yunus wins a free kick just outside the area with a lovely bit of individual skill. That skill is not matched by KDH’s free kick which is directly into the wall.

45+1’- No one will be happier to hear the halftime whistle than Faes. It was his error that led to the Hull goal. He nearly made the same mistake again on 40’, and he now picks up the most obvious yellow card in the history of ever.

45+2’- The whistle sounds, much to Wout’s relief. Interestingly, Vardy is having a very heated chat with Vestergaard as they go into the tunnel. No clue what that’s about.

HALF-TIME Hull City 1 - 1 Leicester City

46’- Any changes at the half? Why yes, for once, we have one. Wilfred Ndidi is on for Yunus. The Galatasaray man didn’t really do much wrong, but it’s always good to see Wilf out there.

50’- Zaoury turns his ankle as he comes down from an aerial challenge and requires extended treatment. Almost immediately after the restart, Winks gets a knee to the face and needs help as well. We’re going to have some time added on.

60’- GOAL! A bizarre refereeing decision gives Hull a free kick in their own half. The Foxes fail to deal with the long ball and it’s worked out left to Zaoury, who shoots across Hermansen. He couldn’t have possibly placed it better.

61’- GOAL! Almost immediately, the Foxes charge down the pitch. It’s worked to Fatawu on the right. He threads a diagonal ball to Vardy and the GOAT is in. He takes a touch to control the ball and chips it over Allsopp to restore parity.

72’- There’s a huge melee in the Hull box. Justin finds Vardy who tries to turn and shoot but can’t, so he taps it to Fatawu who is, and I am not exaggerating here, dragged back with a two-handed grapple. The referee isn’t interested. He’s not calling much of anything today, and he’s been consistent in that, but this seemed a bit much. I really hate it when the ref is a talking point.

83’- Am I the only one who hears Michael Jackson’s voice when the commentators mention Philogene? “Philogene is not my lover...” Just me, huh?

84’- The referee has absolutely bottled it. Faes wins a free kick and tries to take it quickly. Seri tries to prevent it so the defender takes it against the former Fulham man. He was already on a yellow, and by the laws of the game, this should be a second yellow but he seems to have forgotten his job. Shocking.

87’- Patson Daka is on for Vardy. The commentators had only just said that neither side had made any changes. Am I the only professional involved with this match? No. I am not remotely professional. You knew that, right?

89’- Giles makes a fantastic run behind the Leicester defence and he’s in..or is he? The flag goes up for offside. He wags his finger at the assistant, but the replay shows he was a good yard off.

90’- NINE minutes of time will be played. No surprise there.

90+3’- Mavididi finds Daka with a cutback but the Zambia man hits it about a mile from ten yards.

90+6’ - Mavididi is setting up to take a corner but the referee doesn’t like the position of the ball. It is absolutely in a legal position, but he wants it moved anyway. No clue what that’s about.

90+8’- This is getting farcical. Slater shoves KDH over and the free kick is given. The Foxes try to take it quickly but they’re stopped again. This time it’s the ref who stops it for...reasons?

90+10’ - The whistle goes.

FULL TIME: Hull City 2 - 2 Leicester City