Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 1 Norwich City

Leicester City came from behind to beat Norwich City by a score of 3-1 at the King Power on a sunny Monday afternoon. The visitors took an early lead via a well-worked set piece finished by Gabby Sara. Leicester levelled before the half as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed home from close range. The Foxes took the lead when Stephy Mavididi netted on the hour mark. Substitute Jamie Vardy ensured the Foxes would get all three points with an injury-time strike.

This was the best, heck, perhaps the first demonstration of “Maresca ball” so far in 2024. The Foxes bossed possession, created chance after chance, and kept the opposition at arm’s length even after going down a goal early. The return of Wilfred Ndidi, Callum Doyle, and Ricardo Pereira to the starting lineup gives City a much more balanced look. This is the way Leicester played before the recent downturn in form.

Since I’m feeling verbose today and I’m probably paid by the word or something, let’s talk about how the statistics back this impression up. We had 61% of the possession which is the sort of thing that makes Enzo Maresca all tingly. We outshot the Canaries 18-6, and we put 6 shots on goal to their 2. We even won 9 corners to their 2, although they scored from one of theirs so that bit’s a little moot. This is all to show this was the sort of complete performance we saw every week for the entire fall and most of the winter.

In vintage fashion, almost everything good for the Foxes started with the ball going out to the wingers, both of whom were in imperious form. This allowed the #8s to get involved and created gaps in the Norwich back line. Winks had space to operate with Ricardo back alongside, and Daka did his job of pulling defenders all over the place very well. Everyone did their job, no one panicked when we went down a goal, and Norwich never really got a foothold in the match.

The victory gives the Foxes 85 points from 39 matches and returns us to the top of the Championship. Ipswich and Leeds both play later today and may knock us off the top spot, but we’ll have a game in hand on both of them. We’ll host Birmingham City this Saturday and then travel to the New Den to face Millwall the following Tuesday.

Lineups

Leicester City: Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira (C) (Hamza Choudhury 85’), Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, Callum Doyle, Wilfred Ndidi (Dennis Praet 85’), Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Abdul Fatawu (James Justin 88’), Stephy Mavididi (Yunus Akgun 88’), Patson Daka (Jamie Vardy 77’)

Norwich City: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Sam McCallum, Jack Stacey, Ashley Barnes, Kenny McLean, Marcelino Nunez, Josh Sargent, Borja Sainz, Gabriel Sara

Key Moments and Notes

1’- We have a stoppage almost immediately as Vestergaard wins a header ahead of Sargent and gets clattered by the American for his troubles. The referee stops play to ensure the Dane is OK. He is, but that’s a nasty shiner he’s sporting.

9’- The Canaries are forced to make an early change as Sorensen is in some trouble out there. It’s his hamstring. Shane Duffy comes on in his stead. Tough day for centre-halfs so far.

13’- Doyle sends Daka scampering behind the defence. Gunn comes for it but he can’t do any more than force the Zambian wide. The keeper does very well to get a challenge in an put it out for a corner. The Foxes have had the better of things so far, but the final ball hasn’t been there.

19’- GOAL! How did that happen? The Canaries work a very strange, very effective corner routine. The entire squad runs away from the goal line except for the unmarked Gabby Sara. The ball is played low and almost square and Sara just deflects it into the net at the near post. Completely against the run of play, not that it matters.

25’- It’s all Leicester again. Norwich’s lines are very disciplined, but the Foxes are finding space by working the ball wide and finding the runs of KDH and Wilf. The movement looks more like pre-January Leicester than anything we’ve seen in a long time.

32’- GOAL! Ndidi sends in a deep cross to the far post. Mavididi squares it for KDH, who nods home from short range.

34’- Duffy is a very fortunate boy. He gives the ball away to Dewsbury-Hall and cynically hacks the midfielder down. The referee gives it a long look before producing a yellow. That may have just been the right call.

37’- Close! Daka receives the ball in the Norwich six-yard box but with his back to goal. He chooses to tee up the onrushing Winks. The former Spurs man gets his shot on frame, but it’s directly at Gunn. Should have done better.

45’- Moderate penalty shout for the Foxes. Ndidi tries to cross from close range and it comes off of both of Gibson’s hands. It would have been harsh, but sing along with me: “You’ve seen ‘em given.”

45+2’- Close! A Mavididi cross is deflected to Fatawu. He cuts in on his left foot and tries to curl it inside the far post. Instead, he puts it over. There was no need to be that elaborate. Just get it on target.

HALF-TIME Leicester City 1 -1 Norwich City

46’- No changes at the half. Away we go!

49’- Close! Ndidi makes that underlapping run again and this time takes the shot. Gunn does very well to come out and block it.

53’- Close! Daka pounces on a poor back header but his first touch is too heavy and it goes out for a goal kick. Slightly better control would have resulted in a certain goal.

59’- GOAL! Norwich can’t get out of their area and the Foxes make them pay. Ndidi plays a brilliant ball to KDH, who in turn finds Mavididi on the left. The winger’s first touch beats Gibson and he just rolls it inside the far post.

68’- Close! Daka unselfishly holds the ball up and finds KDH, allowing the Foxes to break 3-on-3. He picks out Mavididi on the left, but gets the angles wrong and hits the side netting.

70’- Close! Doyle gets caught up the pitch, leaving just Mavididi for Stacey to beat. He does so, but he snatches at the shot and drills it just outside the near post.

76’- The sting’s gone out of the match, so Maresca introduces Jamie Vardy for Daka. Odds are pretty good that’ll liven things up.

80’- Things have remained pretty quiet which, in retrospect, is probably just what the gaffer wants.

85’- Ndidi and Ricardo come off, Dennis Praet and Hamza Choudhury come on.

88’- Not remotely close! Fatawu and Praet do the hard work, teeing up Choudhury. It’s not so much that he missed the target as “what, precisely, was the target?”

89’- Yunus Akgun and James Justin are introduced for Mavididi and Fatawu.

90’- FIVE additional minutes will played.

90+4’- GOAL! Following a throw deep in the Norwich half, the Foxes get the ball into the box. Winks has a couple of bites at the apple, but both shots are deflected. The second falls to Vardy just a few feet out and he’s not going to miss from that range.

FULL TIME: Leicester City 3 - 1 Norwich City

I’m going to try this celebration the next time I do something good at work. Might be a long wait.